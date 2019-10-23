1,200 retired American flags headed to Virginia War Memorial

Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes will deliver approximately 1,200 old or torn American flags to the Virginia War Memorial on Wednesday.

The retired American flags are a part of a Woody and Nelsen Funeral Home flag exchange program that began in May of this year. The Virginia War Memorial will handle the proper disposal of the flags in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code.

The flag exchange program offers individuals and families the opportunity to exchange their old, torn or soiled American flag for a new 3’ by 5’ flag.

“Each of these well-worn symbols of our great nation represents a home’s pride in our country’s heritage and its hope for our country’s future," Bernie Henderson, president of Nelsen and Woody Funeral Homes, said "They were respectfully flown by families of all income levels, political ideologies, religious beliefs, racial backgrounds and gender identifications: their commonality was, and continues to be, their love of the United States.”

Henderson noted that this is the second year of what is planned to be an annual flag exchange program sponsored by Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes.

“We are proud to have had the honor of providing new flags in exchange for these flags and to now be entrusted with ensuring their respectful final disposition by the Virginia War Memorial,” Henderson said.