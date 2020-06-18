13 new historic sites, including in the Valley, added to Virginia Landmarks Register

The Virginia Board of Historic Resources has approved 13 new sites around the commonwealth to add to the Virginia Landmarks Register.

They include a water-powered gristmill in the Blue Ridge Mountains, four places connected to African-American history, two barns, and more, including three locations in the Shenandoah Valley.

The new listings were approved during the board's most recent quarterly meeting and their first public meeting ever held remotely and online, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the board, the Department of Historic Resources will forward documentation for all of the newly listed sites to the National Park Service for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.

Listing a property in the state or national registers is honorary and sets no restrictions on what property owners may do with their property. It's primarily an invitation for people to learn about and experience places that are significant in Virginia history.

Designating a property to the state or national registers—either individually or as a contributing building in a historic district—provides an owner the opportunity to pursue historic rehabilitation tax credit improvements to the building. Tax credit projects must comply with the Secretary of Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.

Virginia is a national leader for its number of federal tax credit rehabilitation projects proposed and completed each year.

Locally, these sites are being added to the list:

The Brown-Swisher Barn in Rockbridge County, which the VLR says "embodies the distinctive characteristics of bank barn (or Pennsylvania barn) construction, a form of Swiss origins that German settlers brought to the Shenandoah Valley. A local barn builder erected the pegged mortise-and-tenon, timber-frame structure around 1918, during a nationwide agricultural boom in local farm values sparked by World War I."

The Almond House, constructed around 1858, in Page County, near Luray, the VLR says "fuses Greek Revival style and Italianate detailing in its well-crafted brick construction, making it one of the best examples of early transitional Greek Revival to Italianate architecture in the Page Valley."

It stands just north of the town of Luray and was built by prominent county resident Joseph Rhodes Almond. With the exception of a bathroom added to its west side, the dwelling largely retains its original exterior and interior appearance. The property also includes an historic circa-1858 meat house with connected summer kitchen.

Deering Hall in the Town of Broadway, the VLR says "served as the town hall from the time of its construction around 1890 until 1933, when the town leased it to a motor company. The two-story building’s design and wood-frame construction conforms to other town halls erected elsewhere in the Shenandoah Valley around the turn of the 20th century. It featured retail space on the lower level and a civic space in the second story.

Built during a boom era made possible by the proliferation of railroads, the building stood at the center of Broadway, between Main Street and the Baltimore & Ohio Railway. With easy access to the railroad behind the building for shipping and receiving goods and a prominent facade fronting Main Street, a mercantile store originally occupied the first floor, where it sold fertilizer and William Deering & Co. farm goods and machinery, which likely explains how the building got its name.

During its early decades, the second floor, in addition to providing space for town government, variously housed a public school, the Broadway Opera Company, a Masonic Temple Hall, a silent movie theater, and an auction hall. From 1940 to 1983, various owners used the building mostly for warehouse storage, and from 1983 until 2015, an automotive electric service occupied it.

Other sites added to the list include:

In Greene County, the A. J. Long Mill offers a good example of an evolved, small mid-19th century water powered gristmill, and one of the few known extant mills in the county. The two-story frame building constructed around 1835 replaced an earlier mill in the Blue Ridge community of Shifflet Hollow. Rehabilitated with a one-and-a-half story office addition in 1895, along with the introduction of new milling technology, Long Mill is one of the few surviving commercial buildings in the area. It served farmers and area residents until around 1939.

The four African-American sites important to Virginia history added to the list are these:

In Hanover County, the Hickory Hill Slave and African American Cemetery is significant for its direct association with the historical experience of blacks in Virginia during slavery and through the Civil War, Reconstruction, and into the mid-20th century. Known burials span from around 1820 to about 1938. A descendants’ community of those directly related to the persons buried at the Hickory Hill Slave and African American Cemetery has maintained ties to the cemetery to the present day.

Southside High School was southern Pittsylvania County’s only public secondary school for African American students during the mid-20th century. The school opened at another site in 1948, and in 1953, it continued operations in a new two-story brick building constructed in the Blairs community. Southside offered academic and vocational courses to a large student body and boasted high graduation rates. Its agriculture department taught a variety of subjects critically important to Pittsylvania’s agriculture-based economy. During the 1960s, the county added classrooms and an auditorium, and operated Southside High until 1969, when it desegregated Pittsylvania’s schools.

Constructed between 1929 and 1930 in Bath County on acreage where an earlier school for African Americans stood, the T. C. Walker School is one of two county schools constructed with support from the Julius Rosenwald Fund. The county closed the two-classroom school in 1965, when Bath integrated its public schools.

The Diggs Residence in Norfolk is significant for its association with African American attorney J. Eugene Diggs whose forceful civil rights activism and legal work secured social justice for people of color throughout the Hampton Roads area during four decades of Jim Crow segregation. Built between 1919 and 1923, the Diggs Residence’s Georgian Revival-style design is attributed to African American architect Harvey N. Johnson, who in addition to other houses and churches of African Americans, designed Norfolk’s Crispus Attucks Theater.

The Virginia Board of Historic Resources also approved listing this barn on the Virginia Landmarks Register:

In Madison County, the Coates Barn is a cinder-block structure built in 1949 on broad pastureland at the foot of Old Rag Mountain (Shenandoah National Park). Its dominant feature is a lancet-profile, Gothic-style roof, supported on the interior by a tall, lightly framed system of wood construction that incorporates extra bracing for enhanced stability against the heavy winds that Old Rag can raise. Today it is Madison County’s best-preserved representative of the once nationally popular Gothic barn style.

The following are the other newly added sites to the VLR:

Built in 1890 in Williamsburg, prior to the restoration and building campaigns of the 1920s that established Colonial Williamsburg, the Dora Armistead House originally stood on Duke of Gloucester Street, where its Queen Anne style architecture made it increasingly incompatible with surrounding buildings. In the 1990s, after the house was donated to the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, CWF relocated it to its present location.

Carnegie Hall is the second-oldest academic building at the University of Lynchburg, established in 1903 as Virginia Christian College, the second-oldest co-educational institution in Virginia. When completed in 1909, the Colonial Revival-style Carnegie Hall housed a men’s dormitory and dining room, helping the college achieve its goal of creating separate spheres for men and women in a co-educational setting—a controversial notion at the time.

The Salvation Army Citadel in Roanoke operated from its construction in 1941 until 2018. The building enabled the Salvation Army to fulfill its mission to improve people’s lives through local social services and outreach in the Roanoke Valley. The building is also an important example of Colonial Revival architecture in Roanoke.

Among the few remaining structures along Newport News’ once thriving 23rd Street “warehouse row,” the Walker-Wilkins-Bloxom Warehouse Historic District consists of three Industrial Commercial-style buildings constructed in 1906 and historically adjacent to the tracks and spurs of the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway on the edge of downtown.

