13-year-old bicyclist in critical condition after crash in Waynesboro

A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after a crash in Waynesboro on Friday afternoon.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, around 1:30 p.m., a 13-year-old boy was riding a bicycle when, at the intersection of S. Wayne Ave. and 13th Street, the boy hit an enclosed trailer being pulled by a Ford pickup truck.

Police say the bicyclist went partially under the trailer and was then struck by the wheels of the trailer.

The truck pulling the trailer was driven by a 54-year-old Staunton man.

According to police, the Staunton man driving the truck was heading south on S. Wayne Ave. at the intersection, when, according to multiple witnesses, the boy on the bicycle continued onto Wayne Ave. from 13th St. without stopping for the stop sign. They say he hit the trailer moments later.

The teen was taken to Augusta Health and then immediately air-lifted to UVA Medical Center in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

