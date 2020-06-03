13-year-old expected to plead guilty in connection to Tessa Majors' murder

A 13-year-old boy charged in connection to the stabbing death of Barnard College student and former Shenandoah Valley resident Tessa Majors is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in family court.

File image of former St. Anne’s-Belfield School student Tessa Majors, who was stabbed to death in New York City

The juvenile is one of three teenagers accused of fatally stabbing Majors during a mugging gone wrong last December in Morningside Park.

Majors, 18, was stabbed several times before she staggered up a flight of stairs and uttered “help me, I’m being robbed,” authorities said.

Two 14-year-olds, Rashaun Weaver and Luchiano Lewis, have been charged as adults. Their cases are still pending in Manhattan Criminal Court.

Weaver faces two counts of murder in the second degree -- one count of intentional murder and the other a felony murder -- and multiple counts of robbery, police announced Saturday.

Lewis faces second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery in the fatal stabbing.

Majors was the daughter of James Madison University professor and novelist Inman Majors, and lived in Waynesboro for several years before moving to Charlottesville.

"Tess shone bright in this world, and our hearts will never be the same," the family told ABC News in a statement shortly after her death.

She was honored and remembered by more than 1,000 people in Charlottesville, where family and friends addressed the crowd, sharing their memories and singing songs to honor her life.

Majors had played in a rock band in New York and had told Chris Graham, her former boss at her internship with Augusta Free Press, that she planned to take a journalism class in the spring.

"To me, the greatest tragedy here is that the world won’t get to see what she would have done. It may have been in music, it may have been in writing, and it may have been in something else. But she had a lot to offer the world and for it to be taken away so tragically, it’s a loss to her family and to everybody," Graham said.