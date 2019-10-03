14 Valley firefighters set to graduate from training academy

Fourteen firefighters from around the Shenandoah Valley will graduate from a training academy with more skills than ever before this week.

According to Harrisonburg Fire Department Deputy Chief Steve Morris, the Central Shenandoah Valley Regional Fire Training Academy will host a graduation ceremony on Friday, Oct. 4.

The fourteen are all recently hired firefighters in jurisdictions throughout the area who have undergone extensive training at the academy for the past three weeks.

They trained on hose deployments, firefighter down rescues, search and rescue, and more.

The academy is a multi-agency organization created to focus on new career firefighters working with the Harrisonburg Fire Department, Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, and the Staunton Fire Department.

It was established in 2012 so that all those agencies, which often work together, will have consistent training.

Instructional staff and facilities are provided by each of the departments, as well as Augusta County Fire Rescue, the Charlottesville Fire Department, and Albemarle County Fire Rescue Department.

“This academy is made possible through the regional support of Augusta County, Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, Staunton and Waynesboro,” explained Harrisonburg Fire Chief Ian Bennett. “It allows these newly hired firefighters to hone their basic firefighting skills and better prepare them to serve our community.”

According to a press release on behalf of the academy, the firefighters who completed their training are:

• Aaron Buster, Rockingham County Fire and Rescue

• Ty Carter, Staunton Fire Department

• Ryan Eagle, Harrisonburg Fire Department

• Conner Ifft, Harrisonburg Fire Department

• Thomas Moriarity, Rockingham County Fire and Rescue

• Jason Nutty, Rockingham County Fire and Rescue

• Nathan Pettit, Rockingham County Fire and Rescue

• Brady Raccanello, Harrisonburg Fire Department

• Jonathan Robertson, Rockingham County Fire and Rescue

Alec Thibodeaux, Harrisonburg Fire Department

• Michael Thompson, Rockingham County Fire and Rescue

• Genevieve Trevino, Rockingham County Fire and Rescue

• Jack VanOrden, Rockingham County Fire and Rescue

• Emily Walter, Harrisonburg Fire Department

The graduation will be held at the Rockingham County Administrative Building, at 20 E. Gay Street, on Friday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m.