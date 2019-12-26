143 WV lottery players share Daily 4 jackpot on Christmas Day

More than 100 people received an extra present on the evening of Christmas Day in West Virginia.

For the first time in West Virginia Lottery history, the state's Daily 4 drawing landed on quadruple ones.

The 1-1-1-1 drawing meant that 143 players who had picked the repeating numbers ended up with a share of the $357,500 payout.

According to a release from WV Lottery, this is the largest single draw payout since 2013, when the Daily 4 drawing read 1-2-3-4.

Daily 4 drawings are televised Monday through Saturday in West Virginia at 6:59 p.m.