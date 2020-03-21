152 cases of COVID-19 confirmed across Virginia

The commonwealth of Virginia has 152 positive or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, as of Saturday, March 21.

Graphic: The Virginia Department of Health as of 12 p.m. on March 21, 2020

Total cases in Virginia

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is holding daily press briefings at 11 a.m. each day to provide the latest updates on the commonwealth's response to the novel coronavirus.

In the Saturday briefing, Northam announced the updated case total, with a jump from 114 positive tests that had been confirmed by state officials on Friday.

According to health officials, a large portion of the now 152 confirmed cases in the commonwealth come from northern Virginia.

Dozens of tests across Virginia remain pending.

The newest state number still does not include the most recent two cases confirmed in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

The Virginia Department of Health updates its state website at noon each day with the new total and a breakdown of the cases by locality. However, those numbers are based on the cases that had been submitted to the department by 5 p.m. the previous day, so there is always some lag in numbers appearing in the state total.

As of Friday, with a positive test in southwest Virginia, every region of the state had at least one confirmed case, and Dr. Norm Oliver, the state health commissioner, said earlier this week that we can expect the numbers to continue to grow in the days to come, as tests become more accessible.

In our area, there have been confirmed cases in Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, Rockbridge County, Albemarle County, and Charlottesville.

There have been 25 total hospitalizations and two deaths due to the coronavirus in Virginia.

The latest updates

In the Saturday press conference, Northam reminded restaurants, fitness centers and theaters that if they allow more than 10 customers inside a space, they can be charged with a misdemeanor and lose their operating license on the spot.

While Virginia's testing capacity increased this week, on Saturday, Northam said the state will begin giving testing priority to medical professionals who may have come in contact with COVID-19, as well as to people in nursing homes.

Health officials say another hurdle in testing going forward is having enough swabs to take samples - the state is currently in short supply.

Northam says more supplies are coming, but exact details on quantity and timing were unknown Saturday.

The governor signed an executive order to allow hospitals and nursing homes to add more beds. More PPE (protective gear) has been ordered, and the state lab maintains the capability to test over 1,000 patients.

Governor Northam says social distancing remains the key to stopping the spread.

Testing

Officials with the state lab said in the Friday press conference that there is no backlog in test processing, but acknowledged that other states are seeing backups in receiving the reagents needed for tests to be performed.

They said they have "adequate supplies to respond to the testing that they need to," but that the situation is changing on a daily basis.

Dr. Norm Oliver also stated in the Friday briefing that the state would likely be announcing an update to testing criteria for the virus later in the day to make the requirements for testing less restrictive on a statewide level.

But due to testing capacity for 1,000 people still being a limited amount, they will still require screening restrictions to avoid running out of supplies. As of right now, the requirements to receive a test for COVID-19 in facilities across Virginia are that you must show symptoms – including a high fever, cough, and shortness of breath – and have traveled to an affected area or been in contact with a person with a confirmed case.

Unemployment updates

State leaders said that the Virginia Employment Commission received more than 16,000 applications for unemployment on Thursday alone, which was a little more than the over 14,000 applications received from Monday to Wednesday.

They reiterated that the state's 1-week waiting period to receive benefits has been waived, as well as the regular work search requirement while so many employers remain closed due to the coronavirus.

You can find more information on unemployment claims at www.vec.virginia.gov.

A FAQ guide from the Office of the Governor also outlines policies for workers that have been temporarily laid off or discharged during the public health crisis.

Deploying the National Guard?

When asked if deploying the National Guard is in the works, Gov. Northam said the National Guard has been activated, as that's automatic when declaring a State of Emergency, but they have not been deployed.

Northam said if they are deployed at any point in the days to come, it would be to provide more capacity and staff at hospitals.

Stress and anxiety

Northam also touched on the stress and anxiety that many people are feeling due to the spread of the virus and encouraged people to call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK if they are feeling thoughts of suicide. He noted that the Disaster Stress Hotline is also available to provide counseling and support for people during an emergency like this one at 1-800-985-5990.

Where are the confirmed cases?

Representatives for the Virginia Department of Health said in Thursday's briefing that their online system updates each day at noon to show the cases that had been confirmed by 5 p.m. the previous day, so there is always some lag between when local health districts announce positive test results and when the department's numbers reflect those new results.

For instance, the numbers released on Thursday did not include three new cases in the Charlottesville area confirmed by the Thomas Jefferson Health District Thursday morning, which included two new cases in Charlottesville and one in Albemarle County.

The numbers released on Friday did not include the new case in Harrisonburg or the new case in Rockingham County.

We've added those cases in our list below, though.

According to the department's Saturday breakdown, 2,790 people in Virginia had been tested for the virus, with 152 positive results.

Their breakdown and location map, available to the public here, briefly had a region-specific breakdown of which cases in an area were travel-related, which came from contact with a known case, and which have unknown sources of transmission — However, those numbers were discontinued by the VDH due to the logistics of keeping them updated with the constantly growing case total.

The sole case in the Shenandoah Valley that appears on the map, for the Harrisonburg patient confirmed last week, has an unknown source of transmission. Health officials have been unable to identify any travel through which the patient could have been exposed or any contact with anyone else that tested positive for the virus.

Dept. of Health investigators are still looking into the two new cases in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, though JMU says the patient in Harrisonburg is a student who recently traveled abroad.

According to the Central Shenandoah Health District, the Rockingham County case was a person in their late 30s/early 40s.

Here's the full breakdown of cases as of noon on March 21:

• Accomack County - 1

• Albemarle County - 1

• Alexandria City - 5

• Arlington County - 22

• Botetourt County - 1

• Charles City County - 1

• Charlottesville City - 3

• Chesterfield County - 7

• Fairfax County - 22

• Franklin County - 1

• Gloucester County - 2

• Goochland County - 1

• Hanover County - 1

• Harrisonburg City - 2

• Henrico County - 7

• Isle of Wight County - 1

• James City County - 20

• Loudoun County - 14

• Mecklenburg County - 1

• Newport News - 2

• Norfolk - 3

• Portsmouth - 1

• Prince Edward County - 1

• Prince William County - 14

• Richmond City - 6

• Rockingham County -1

• Spotsylvania County - 1

• Stafford County - 2

• Suffolk County - 1

• Virginia Beach City - 4

• Williamsburg City - 4

• York County - 3

Other updates

Gov. Northam announced that the Virginia ABC is now offering pickup services for bottles of alcohol outside of stores, like many local restaurants and vineyards.

Northam also added that many Virginians likely received letters from the U.S. Census this week and that everyone still needs to fill out the Census either by mail or online. It's critical for Virginia to continue to receive federal funding, especially at this time, he said.

The ongoing situation across Virginia

Community spread

On Thursday, state health officials said in the afternoon briefing that they have identified distinct "clusters" of COVID-19 cases in several communities across Virginia, confirming that there is ongoing "community spread" of COVID-19 between Virginians.

Northam clarified that those clusters have been detected in the northern, central, and Peninsula regions of the state.

Everyone living in those areas is asked to stay home, practice social distancing, and follow all CDC and VDH guidelines for prevention of the virus.

Medicaid

State leaders clarified in the Thursday afternoon conference that Medicaid coverage covers testing and treatment for patients with COVID-19.

Child care

Gov. Northam directed the Dept. of Social Services to modify Virginia’s Child Care Subsidy program, which is currently caring for 25,000 children, to increase support and flexibility for enrolled families and providers. These modifications include:

• Expanding eligibility for school-aged children currently designated for part-day care to full-day care.

• Increasing the number of paid absences from 36 to 76 days for both level 1 and level 2 providers.

• Automatically extending eligibility for families due for eligibility redetermination in the near future by 2 months and temporarily suspending the requirement for face-to-face interviews.

SBA loans

Northam announced on Thursday that Virginia's application to the Small Business Administration for businesses to apply to the SBA for federal disaster loans as a result of COVID-19 has been approved.

The SBA’s Disaster Loan program is designed to help small businesses and nonprofits meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot otherwise be met as a direct result of COVID-19.

To learn more about the program, the Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center has a rundown on their website of what to know about the program. You can also find more directly through the SBA at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Information/EIDLLoans.

Tax changes

State officials said the sales taxes owed by Virginia businesses on Friday, March 20, can be extended to April for some businesses that apply to the state. The process requires applying, however.

Virginia Tax will consider requests from sales tax dealers for an extension of the due date for filing and payment of the February 2020 sales tax return due March 20, 2020. If the request is granted, Virginia Tax will allow filing and payment of such return on April 20, 2020, with a waiver of any penalties that would have applied. However, interest will accrue even if an extension is granted.

Dealers can submit a request for extension by using a secure e-mail system available on the Virginia Tax website.

State leadership is also extending the due date for Virginia individual and corporation tax payments to June 1. Tax returns will still be due on May 1 across Virginia, but the date for Virginians to pay any taxes owed will be extended.

Incarceration

Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran said that the state is asking judges and prosecutors to consider modifying sentences for crimes to consider alternatives like home monitoring, rather than incarceration, to reduce populations in jails and prisons.

They're also requiring sanitation procedures at all state level facilities and enforcing a no visitation policy.

Recommendations from Gov. Northam to local criminal justice officials include

• Allowing sentence modifications that can reduce populations within the jails, as outlined in Va. Code § 19.2-303.

• Diverting offenders from being admitted into jail prior to trial, including the use of summonses by law enforcement in lieu of arrest pursuant to Va. Code § 19.2-74, and use of local pretrial programs as available and with consideration to local capacity.

• Considering ways to reduce low-risk offenders that are being held without bail in jails.

• Utilizing alternative solutions to incarceration such as home electronic monitoring, pursuant to Va. Code § 53.1-131.2.

On a local level, Middle River Regional Jail has announced that they will be releasing non-violent offenders to reduce the risk of spreading the virus in an overcrowded environment.

Vehicle inspections

Gov. Northam announced on Thursday that they would be asking Virginia State Police to suspend enforcement of vehicle inspections for the next 60 days.

Blood donations

Northam encouraged everyone in his Wednesday address to donate blood for the American Red Cross, which announced yesterday that they're seeing an extreme shortage due to thousands of canceled blood drives.

The governor said he would be donating blood Wednesday afternoon and emphasized that there's no evidence the virus can be transmitted through blood. Officials encouraged people to make an appointment at their local blood centers.

Elections

In Wednesday's briefing, the governor also said the Virginia Dept. of Elections is encouraging people to vote absentee in any upcoming May elections, but is not planning at this time to postpone any elections.

Schools

On Wednesday, Northam acknowledged that several schools and individual school districts have already made decisions to extend their closures to a month or longer. However, at this time, the governor is not extending the statewide order for school closures, which currently runs until March 27.

Previous updates

DMV closures

The governor announced early this week that the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will be closing all offices (about 70 across Virginia) to the public from March 18 to April 2, at least.

People who have licenses or registrations expiring by May 15 will be granted 60-day extensions.

Northam also encouraged Virginians to take care of DMV tasks online, at dmvNOW.com, if possible.

Utilities

The State Corporation Commission (SCC) issued an order directing utilities it regulates, such as electric, natural gas, and water companies in Virginia, to suspend service disconnections for 60 days to provide immediate relief for any customer, residential and business, who may be financially impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some, like the SVEC, have also temporarily suspended late or nonpayment fees.

Courts

The Supreme Court of Virginia granted a judicial emergency in response to COVID-19. From Monday, March 16 through Monday, April 6, non-essential, non-emergency court proceedings in all district and circuit courts are suspended absent a specific exemption.

This includes a prohibition on new eviction cases for tenants who are unable to pay rent as a result of COVID-19.

All non-exempted court deadlines are tolled and extended for a period of 21 days.

State of Emergency

Last Thursday, Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in response to COVID-19, with many local officials doing the same in the following days.

On Friday, he ordered all public K-12 schools across Virginia to close for at least two weeks.

Over the weekend, the governor also banned gatherings of 100 people or more statewide, which resulted in many business and church closures, among other changes.

Officials expect the cases to continue to rise sharply, but Northam said the pandemic will not cripple the commonwealth.

Have there been any deaths?

On Saturday, the Virginia Department of Health and the Peninsula Health District reported the death of a hospitalized patient who previously tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first death in the Commonwealth of Virginia due to coronavirus. On Monday, another death was reported in the same area, raising Virginia's total to 2 deaths.

As of Tuesday, the Peninsula Health District has 12 cases in the James City City area, 1 in York County, and 1 in Williamsburg. Officials are tracing their steps and have identified hundreds of people who came in contact with patients, reaching out to all of them.

What’s happening nationally?

President Donald Trump has declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency in order to free up more money and resources. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a deal with the Trump administration for an aid package from Congress that would provide free tests, sick pay for workers and bolster food programs.

The CDC is recommending that gatherings of 10 people or more in the United States be canceled or postponed over the next eight weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. That recommendation has led to significantly more business closures across the country.

Two emergency room doctors in the United States are in ‘critical condition’ with coronavirus. The ACEP said that a doctor in his 40s in the state of Washington and another doctor in his 70s in New Jersey have tested positive for coronavirus.

All schools closed

Schools across the state have been canceled for at least two weeks.

All K-12 schools will be closed from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27, at a minimum. Localities will still decide specific staffing decisions to ensure students maintain continuity of services or learning.

If parents need help with lunches during this time, almost all local school districts are developing ways to get meals to students during the closure. WHSV has compiled a list for all of our local school districts that you can find here.

What is canceled?

Locally, major events have been postponed or canceled due to the health risks surrounding COVID-19 and the governor's limit on gatherings of 10 or more. Check our community calendar and closings page for the latest cancellations and postponements.

Many businesses and offices have also closed. Make sure you call ahead before you go places throughout the weekend!

Flattening the Curve

All of the cancellations - including major sporting events around the country - are happening in hopes of “flattening the curve” of the virus.

While letting the virus spread rapidly could shorten the duration of the pandemic, it could be a lot of strain on hospitals, putting them overcapacity. The goal is to keep the apex curve below hospital capacity.

How can we prevent the spread?

People are rushing to stores to buy cleaning supplies or other items in the event of a quarantine.

To help your shopping, the Environmental Protection Agency has expanded its list of disinfectants that have qualified for use against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. The list contains nearly 200 additional products, including 40 new products that went through the agency’s expedited review process.

But in the end, hand washing and social distancing is your best bet!

Who gets tested for the virus?

Currently, there are two main reasons someone would be tested for the coronavirus: having symptoms or exposure to an infected person.

The main symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, are fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. These look a lot like the flu and the common cold, so it takes a physician to determine if testing for the virus is necessary.

How does the coronavirus test work?

For a patient, the process of being tested for the virus is easy and can potentially be done almost anywhere. It typically involves taking a swab from deep in a patient’s nasal cavity to collect cells from the back of the nose.

The sample is then sent to a lab, where it will be tested to determine if the patient’s cells are infected with the virus. The same process is used to collect a sample from a patient who is tested for flu.

What to know about preventing the virus

Most people don't suffer much from COVID-19, but it can cause severe illness in the elderly and people with existing health problems.

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. In a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can cause death, particularly among those who are older or who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Avoid contact with sick people.

• Avoid non-essential travel.

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you're encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

