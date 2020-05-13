16 COVID-19 deaths reported at Skyview Springs in Luray

Sixteen residents of a long-term care center in Luray have died of COVID-19-related causes.

Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab Center in Luray.

The administrator of Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab Center confirmed to WHSV on Wednesday that they have had 16 patients die amid an outbreak at the facility that began in late April.

The last outbreak provided by the facility was on May 7, when Skyview Springs reported 12 deaths. Less than a week since then, four others have died of causes related to the disease.

By April 26, after point prevalence testing at the facility, the Lord Fairfax Health District had confirmed 59 positive cases of COVID-19 among residents, with 10 to 15 staff members testing positive.

By May 13, Skyview Springs administrators say 23 staff members have tested positive, leading to an overall positive case number of 82 at the facility. Those 82 cases make up more than half of the total number confirmed in Page County, which, as of May 13, stood at 140.

Dr. Colin Greene, the Lord Fairfax Health District Director, said many of the residents and staff at Skyview Springs showed no COVID-19 symptoms when they were initially tested in April. In a media release after test results were received, the health district said several residents initially sent to hospitals were able to safely return to the facility.

Since that time, according to Dr. Greene, residents were separated by positive and negative cases and the facility worked on an all-out effort to reduce the spread of the virus.

"What we've had to do is make adjustments to how things are done to try and limit the spread of the disease within the facility, as well as buff up the staff because the staff members that turned positive,of course, couldn't stay," Greene said.

The community rallied to assist with supplies, including PPE, food, and overall encouragement, including a drive-by parade for residents.

But with long-term care centers experiencing some of the worst effects from coronavirus outbreaks, as the elderly remain the most vulnerable to serious complications from the disease, deaths have risen.

The Skyview Springs administrator said they are continuing to practice all guidelines recommended by the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC, and said they are contacting families with updates every day.

She asks the community for prayers as they work to get through this difficult time.

The facility has 115 patients in total, more than half of whom tested positive for the virus.

It's one of 15 total outbreaks identified in the Lord Fairfax Health District and one of seven in long-term care facilities in the district, but the only major outbreak in Page County, according to Dr. Greene.

The district is monitoring five active outbreaks in Shenandoah County. Due to Virginia code preventing the identification of facilities with outbreaks, he could not identify the exact locations, but said two are at businesses and three are at long-term care facilities.

Of the long-term care outbreaks, one is at a nursing home and two are at assisted living facilities.

Dr. Greene said the health district is working to increase the number of tests available to the overall community, as well as in the facilities with known outbreaks, with help from Gov. Northam's nursing home task force and testing task force.

By the end of this week, he hopes to have community testing events scheduled and announced. He also said the health district will be working with teams deployed to the Shenandoah Valley in the coming days to assist with testing at poultry plants.

In the past two weeks, since April 27, cases in Page County have climbed from 87 to 140 and in Shenandoah County, from 78 to 271.

Health department officials have not specified the majority of the locations of our outbreaks, given that Virginia state code requires permission to be granted by a facility for their information to be released to the media. That;s because Virginia code treats facilities the same as "persons," meaning their anonymity has to be protected.

More local statistics on the coronavirus can be found here.

The health department reports 16 total deaths in Page County.

Dr. Norm Oliver, the state's health commissioner, has said that it often takes several days before local health districts are able to enter death information into the state database. Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, told WHSV that deaths first have to be reported to them by medical facilities, which is a major cause for the delay on the numbers reported for our area.

Dr. Kornegay also explained that if someone has tested positive for COVID-19, that's what goes on their death certificate. Those death certificates have a space to list secondary causes of death, and that's where ongoing health issues like heart disease and cancer are listed – the same process is how flu deaths are reported.