162 cases of COVID-19 confirmed across West Virginia

As of Tuesday, March 31, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has confirmed 162 cases of COVID-19 across the Mountain State.

According to the department's afternoon update on Tuesday, 17 new coronavirus cases were identified from Monday to Tuesday, including a newly confirmed case in Hardy County, the first in that area.

According to the Hardy County Health Department, a patient who had been traveling has been self-quarantined since arriving home in Hardy County and has followed all proper CDC protocols since that time to protect their community members.

By Tuesday afternoon, 4,143 West Virginia residents had been tested for COVID-19, with 162 positive results, as well as 3,981 negative results. The state has had one confirmed death due to the virus.

Medical providers in the state are required to report test results to their local health departments, which then provide them to DHHR, which updates their state website each evening.

Private commercial labs also have to send their test results to DHHR. However, state officials say the reporting of negative and pending tests from commercial labs has been inconsistent, resulting in delays in reporting.

On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice has issued an executive order requiring out-of-state visitors to self-quarantine for 14 days and closing all state park campgrounds.

These are the confirmed cases by West Virginia county:

Berkeley (16)

Cabell (1)

Greenbrier (3)

Hancock (3)

Hardy (1)

Harrison (11)

Jackson (9)

Jefferson (8)

Kanawha (31)

Logan (2)

Marion (5)

Marshall (4)

Mason (3)

Mercer (2)

Monongalia (31)

Morgan (1)

Ohio (10)

Pleasants (1)

Preston (3)

Putnam (4)

Raleigh (3)

Randolph (1)

Roane (2)

Tucker (2)

Upshur (1)

Wetzel (1)

Wirt (1)

Wood (2)

The DHHR notes that surveillance at the local health department level may reveal over time that some initial test results in counties were for residents of another county or another state.

