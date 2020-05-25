17-year cicadas emerging in southwest Virginia

You may have seen some cicadas popping up these last couple weeks. That's because the 17-year cicadas are back in southwest Virginia.

Every 17 years, the ground becomes flooded with creepy crawlies, called 17-year cicadas. Virginia Tech University entomologist Eric Day says if you haven't seen some already, you can expect to see more with drier weather from now into June.

"The 17-year cicada is very unique. It's something that only occurs in Eastern North America, so it is a real rare treat for us to be able to see it. Entomologists from around the world come here to see them, so it's a pretty amazing thing," Day said.

Amazing and mostly harmless. These cicadas aren't venomous and they don't bite or sting. The only real damage they can do is on orchards.

"They could damage small fruit trees, that's an issue they need to protect those trees, but for most people, it's just a noisy curiosity of nature," Day said.

Noisy to say the least. Expect to start hearing loud siren-like sounds as more of these cicadas emerge from underneath in the region.

"You get what they call chorusing, so many of them, an overwhelming noise . . . it sounds like 100 chainsaws in your backyard," Day explained.

Organs on the abdomen of the male cicada, called "tymbals," rapidly vibrate to produce the familiar sound used to attract females for mating. Once the females have successfully mated, they will cut small slits in the twigs of trees and shrubs to lay their eggs.

When those eggs hatch, the immature cicadas, called "nymphs," will burrow into the soil where they will remain for another 17 years to start the process again.

And be aware—you may start hearing crunch after crunch when you're out riding a bike.

"That is true. I mean, the areas have a huge emergence, they will be all over the sidewalks, all over the roads, it will just be an outrageous number of them," Day said.

The 17-year cicadas will be back underground by the end of June, but a different family of this same cicada species will be hitting Northern Virginia next summer.

"Just that 17-year life cycle, it's a prime number, it's unusual, there's just nothing else like it in the world," Day said.

The cicadas are part of Brood IX.

Brood IX is one of many periodical cicadas found only in eastern North America that can have either 13- or 17-year life cycles. Periodical cicadas that are typically in the same stage of development, and that emerge together in a given region during the same year, are considered a single brood. Each brood is given a unique Roman numeral.

Interestingly, periodical cicadas are so in sync that they are nearly absent as adults in the years between mass emergences. According to Dr. Daniel L. Frank, the Director of Pesticide Programs at Virginia Tech, the reason so many appear at once likely has to do with survival in numbers. The more that emerge, the higher the chances of successfully reproducing to continue the next generation.

