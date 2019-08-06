HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Dr. Christopher Eller, an ophthalmologist with Rockingham Eye Physicians, discusses two major issues with eye care. Also, we discuss at what age you should have an eye exam and how often.
1on1: August is National Eye Exam Month
By Bob Corso |
Posted: Tue 8:21 PM, Aug 06, 2019 |
Updated: Tue 8:31 PM, Aug 06, 2019
