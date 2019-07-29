1on1: Page County forum on tobacco & e-cigarettes

The Page County Public Forum will host a presentation on tobacco and e-cigarettes on Tuesday, July 30, at 6:30 p.m. It's free and is at the Luray VFW Post 621, 218 Veterans Lane, Luray.

Dr. Colin Greene, Lord Fairfax Health District Director, Virginia Department of Health (VDH), will be discussing statistics on tobacco and e-cigarettes use, to include the burden of the addiction, and what we can do to help prevent their use.

Sally Goodquist, a regional Tobacco Control Coordinator for VDH, will expound on efforts to reduce their use and examine the rise of e-cigarettes. Megan Gordon, Page Alliance for Community Action (PACA) Coordinator, will present PACA's initiatives to reduce youths' tobacco usage.

In this 1-on-1 interview, we hear from Dr. Greene and Sally Goodquist.