HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -- We learn about the 2020 Small Business Review Challenge. Help small businesses by writing an online review of your favorites. The challenge is to write just one a day for 20 days.
For more information, click here.
1on1: A no-cost way to help small businesses
By Bob Corso |
Posted: Wed 6:37 PM, Mar 25, 2020 |
Updated: Wed 7:26 PM, Mar 25, 2020
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -- We learn about the 2020 Small Business Review Challenge. Help small businesses by writing an online review of your favorites. The challenge is to write just one a day for 20 days.