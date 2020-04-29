HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -- Arts Council of the Valley has announced its Spring 2020 Advancing the Arts grant awards. $12,284 is going to nine recipients. Arts Council of the Valley Executive Director Jenny Burden discusses some of the projects.
1on1: Arts Council of the Valley awards grants
By Bob Corso |
Posted: Wed 7:38 PM, Apr 29, 2020
