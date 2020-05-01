HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -- We hear about free COVID-19 testing to take place this Saturday, May 2, only for Harrisonburg's Mosby Court and Northeast neighborhoods. It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mosby Court and at the Simms Center parking lot. There are only 100 tests in total, so it's first-come, first-served.
1on1: COVID-19 testing coming to two Harrisonburg neighborhoods
