1on1: Danone celebrates its 100th anniversary
By Bob Corso |
Posted: Fri 10:42 PM, Nov 15, 2019
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The multinational French corporation Danone is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The corporation has a beverage plant in Mt. Crawford which has seen some name changes over the years. We talk with the plant manager, Toby Duveneck, about the Mt. Crawford facility.