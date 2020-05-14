HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -- Dr. Laura Kornegay, health director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, talks about who should get tested in Rockingham County on Friday, May 15, and in Harrisonburg on Saturday, May 16. She also talks about entering phase one on Friday, May 15. She also discusses the benefits of wearing a mask.
For testing details, click here.
1on1: Dr. Laura Kornegay of Central Shenandoah Health District on COVID-19
