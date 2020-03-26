1on1: Food bank for restaurant workers

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 11:19 PM, Mar 26, 2020

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -- We look at the food available only for restaurant workers at the "Pale Fire Helps" food bank located at the Pale Fire Brewing Company in downtown Harrisonburg.
For more information, click here.

 