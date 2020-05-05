HARRISONBURG, Va. (wHSV) -- Dr. Walter F. Green III passed away on Tuesday, April 28, at his home in Harrisonburg. He was 93 years old. He was a member of the Harrisonburg City Council for 24 years, and the mayor for eight years. We hear from former Harrisonburg High School football coach Tim Sarver, and former mayors Rodney Eagle and Larry Rogers.
1on1: Former Harrisonburg mayor Dr. Walter F. Green III passed away
