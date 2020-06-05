HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -- We talk with Elly Swecker of Earth Day Every Day of Harrisonburg, VA, about the free screening available now through this weekend of the film "The Story of Plastic." The film looks at plastic pollution.
To register for the free screening, click here.
1on1: Free screening of the film "The Story of Plastic"
By Bob Corso |
Posted: Fri 10:54 PM, Jun 05, 2020
