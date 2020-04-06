HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -- The Harrisonburg Democratic Committee wants people to vote now through absentee online voting, for its May 2 caucus. The caucus will select three out of the five Democrats running for the party's three nominations for the Harrisonburg City Council election in November.
1on1: Harrisonburg Democrats go to online caucus
By Bob Corso |
Posted: Mon 11:13 PM, Apr 06, 2020
