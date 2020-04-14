HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -- More than 300 customers took part in the Harrisonburg Farmers Market's first online ordering and pickup only setup, which happened on Saturday, April 11. Josie Showalter of the Farmers Market explains the process, ordering deadlines, and pickup.
1on1: Harrisonburg Farmers Market update
Apr 14, 2020
