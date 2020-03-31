HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -- Tom Hartman, Harrisonburg Director of Public Works, explains why the Recycling Convenience Center is closed but the Recycling Mobile Unit is still open. He also has some suggestions for residents coming to the Recycling Mobile Unit.
1on1: Harrisonburg Recycling Mobile Unit is open
By Bob Corso |
Posted: Tue 10:03 PM, Mar 31, 2020 |
Updated: Tue 10:46 PM, Mar 31, 2020
