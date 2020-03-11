HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — WHSV's Kyle Rogers spoke with Dr. Parag Patel, an infectious disease specialist from Sentara RMH about COVID-19. They discussed the difference between coronavirus and the flu and the best ways to prevent getting it.
1on1: Infectious disease specialist discusses COVID-19
By Kyle Rogers |
Posted: Wed 6:11 PM, Mar 11, 2020
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — WHSV's Kyle Rogers spoke with Dr. Parag Patel, an infectious disease specialist from Sentara RMH about COVID-19. They discussed the difference between coronavirus and the flu and the best ways to prevent getting it.