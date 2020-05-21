HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -- We talk with Steve Powell of Rockingham County Fire & Rescue. He discusses EMS providers, and what's changed under COVID-19. He also has concerns about people not seeking help due to fear of getting COVID-19.
1on1: National EMS Week
By Bob Corso |
Posted: Thu 10:37 PM, May 21, 2020
