HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -- We talk with Stan Maclin, founder of the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center in Harrisonburg, who organized a rally last Friday. He talks about the Part Two Peace Rally Against Police Brutality and Hatred. It will happen this Friday, June 5, from 6-7 p.m., on Court Square in Harrisonburg.
1on1: Part Two Peace Rally is Friday
By Bob Corso |
Posted: Mon 11:25 PM, Jun 01, 2020 |
Updated: Mon 11:32 PM, Jun 01, 2020
