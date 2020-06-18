1on1: People's Equality Commission of the Shenandoah Valley formed

By  | 
Posted:

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -- We talk with Stan Maclin about the new group, the People's Equality Commission of the Shenandoah Valley, which was formed after the two recent rallies on Court Square in Harrisonburg.
To become involved, email: shenvalleyequality@gmail.com

 