HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -- We talk with Stan Maclin about the new group, the People's Equality Commission of the Shenandoah Valley, which was formed after the two recent rallies on Court Square in Harrisonburg.
To become involved, email: shenvalleyequality@gmail.com
1on1: People's Equality Commission of the Shenandoah Valley formed
By Bob Corso |
Posted: Thu 10:53 PM, Jun 18, 2020
