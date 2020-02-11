HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Phillip Stone, the founder of the Lincoln Society of Virginia, tells us about the 45th annual Lincoln Day Ceremony. It will happen on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 2:00 p.m. at the Lincoln Family Cemetery, 7884 Harpine Highway. That is Rt. 42 north of Harrisonburg. An open house of the Lincoln Homestead will follow the ceremony.
1on1: Preview of Lincoln Day Ceremony
