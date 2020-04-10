HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -- Project GROWS is a non-profit that educates students on healthy eating. On Thursday, they provided fresh turnips as part of the school meals delivery service in Staunton. Project GROWS normally visits schools, but since schools are closed, they are providing more of their education online, including a video about the turnips.
To see the video, click here.
1on1: Project GROWS goes online
