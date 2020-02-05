HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — We hear about last week's Virginia Education Association (VEA) Lobby Day from a participant, Nancy Bassett, the President of the Rockingham County Education Association.
1on1: VEA Lobby Day participant
By Bob Corso |
Posted: Wed 7:49 PM, Feb 05, 2020 |
Updated: Wed 7:49 PM, Feb 05, 2020
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — We hear about last week's Virginia Education Association (VEA) Lobby Day from a participant, Nancy Bassett, the President of the Rockingham County Education Association.