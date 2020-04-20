1on1: Valley group celebrates Earth Day

The 50th anniversary of Earth Day is this Wednesday. We talk with Elly Swecker of Earth Day Every Day of Harrisonburg, VA. They are celebrating by encouraging yard and window signs, and asking you to post a picture of your sign on their facebook page. They also have a facebook video series called "Saving the Earth Step by Step." And they are installing a mosiac in downtown Harrisonburg. Elly also gives three things people can do to reduce waste.

For their facebook page, click here.

