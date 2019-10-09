The group Virginia Organizing will rally on Thursday, Oct. 10, outside Congressman Ben Cline's Harrisonburg office, for lower prescription drug prices. We talk with Bob Crouch about his experience with drug prices.
1on1: Virginia Organizing to rally for lower prescription drug prices
Posted: Wed 9:36 PM, Oct 09, 2019 |
Updated: Wed 10:36 PM, Oct 09, 2019
