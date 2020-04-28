1on1: Woodrow Wilson and the Spanish flu pandemic

By  | 
Posted:

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -- We hear about an online program on the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918. It's being offered live this Friday, May 1, at 2 p.m. by the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum. It's free, but registration is required.
To register, click here.

 