2 Confederate monuments vandalized in Richmond overnight

Two Confederate monuments were spray-painted overnight in Richmond just hours after a city council hearing on their future.

The Jefferson Davis Monument was spray-painted with the phrase “This is Racist,” and the Stonewall Jackson Monument was spray-painted with the phrase “God is Gay.”

On Monday evening, Richmond City Council voted to ask the General Assembly for control over the monuments within the city.

Some cities in the state have tried to move Confederate monuments in recent years, but a state law from the early 1900's has blocked their efforts.

The Jefferson Davis monument is located at the intersection of Monument Avenue and North Davis Street.

The Stonewall Jackson Monument is located at the intersection of Monument Avenue and North Arthur Ashe Boulevard.