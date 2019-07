2 West Virginia men arrested in internet predator operation

Police in a West Virginia town say that one month after learning how to conduct undercover operations against internet predators, they have arrested two men.

The Dominion Post reports 48-year-old James Lee Metz of Fairmont and

23-year-old Nolan Thomas Mowad of Alquippa, Pennsylvania, were

charged Saturday with solicitation of a minor via a computer. It's unclear

whether they have attorneys.

Granville Police Chief Craig Corkrean says two officers received

undercover operation training last month from the Internet Crimes

Against Children task force.

Each officer chatted online with Mowad and Metz, who believed the

officers were teen-age girls. Both chats were sexual.

Officers arranged to meet the men. When they arrived in Granville, they

were arrested.

Corkrean calls it the first success from the training and says similar operations will continue.

Information from: The Dominion Post, http://www.dominionpost.com