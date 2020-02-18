2 arrested after violent home invasion in Waynesboro

Waynesboro police have arrested two people they say were responsible for a violent home invasion on Monday night, but they're still searching for a third suspect.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of Ohio Street around 10:50 p.m. on Feb. 17.

That's in the area of Waynesboro behind a Walmart Neighborhood Market, not far from Rose's Discount Store.

Police say when they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man and 18-year-old woman, the occupants of the home, with visible head injuries.

Both were taken by first responders to Augusta Health for treatment and have since been released.

A juvenile was also in the home, but was unharmed.

Investigators determined that three people had kicked in the couple's front door and then immediately gone to their bedroom, where the two victims were sleeping at the time. The three home invaders woke them up and demanded money or drugs, according to police.

When the couple said they had nothing to offer, police say one of the three suspects pistol whipped the two in their bed.

As one of the three stayed by the couple, the other two, also armed with handguns, then searched the house, according to police, stealing a purse, bookbag, debit cards, and other items.

Before officers could arrive, the suspects fled the scene.

However, Waynesboro officers and Augusta County Sheriff's Office deputies detained two people on Mulberry Street around 10 blocks from the home a short time later.

Police say they recovered property stolen from the home and matched clothing the two suspects were wearing to descriptions provided by the victims.

The two were arrested and identified as 22-year-old Arun Rashid Turay and 18-year-old Justice Ahmad Carr, both from Charlottesville.

Turay was charged with armed burglary, robbery, grand larceny, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, malicious wounding, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and wearing a mask to conceal his identity.

Carr was charged with armed burglary, robbery, grand larceny, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and wearing a mask to conceal his identity.

Both Turary and Carr are being held in Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

Investigation continues into the identity and whereabouts of the third suspect.

