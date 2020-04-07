2 arrested for burglarizing multiple storage units at Staunton Self Storage

Two people believed to be responsible for a string of burglaries at an Augusta County self-storage facility have been arrested.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, at 11:03 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, deputies were called to Staunton Self Storage (which is technically in Augusta County, just outside of Staunton along Rt. 11) for a report of suspicious activity.

Deputies say they had received information about several break-ins at the facility over the weekend, potentially up to dozens of break-ins.

When they arrived to the scene Sunday night, they found a small passenger car with a man and woman inside.

Investigators found that several storage units had been tampered with and further investigation determined that the occupants of the car, identified as Arthur Johnson and Jeannette Chambers, had allegedly broken into several units and stolen a variety of items, many of which were in the car with them.

Johnson and Chambers were arrested and taken to Middle River Regional Jail on seven counts of burglary each.

Following their arrests, deputies got a search warrant for a motel in Greenville, where they were able to recover additional property that had been stolen from storage units.

Investigators are now working to identify all the victims of the thefts and piece together a timeline for the spree of burglaries, some of which had been previously reported.

As they work out a timeline, additional charges are likely to be filed.

If you have any information about the investigation, you're asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 322-2017.

It's not the first time Staunton Self Storage has been victim to break-ins. Nearly one year ago, the facility found that someone renting units there had been breaking into or trying to break into other units.

That led to them upping security efforts a the site, which owners told WHSV has over a dozen cameras, a license plate reader, gates and special codes to protect tenant security.