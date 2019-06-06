2 arrested in Waynesboro for cocaine possession

Waynesboro Police say a narcotics search warrant resulted in the arrests of two men for cocaine possession on Wednesday.

Police say the SWAT team executed a search warrant shortly after 11:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Highland Avenue in Waynesboro. They say 10 people were detained while the police searched.

As a result of evidence gathered, police say, two men were arrested for drug violations.

Raquan Markell Barber, a 22-year-old from Waynesboro, and Damien Ryequrious Cooper, a 19-year-old from Charlottesville, were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine.

Both men were taken to Middle River Regional Jail.