2 bodies recovered after boating accident in southern Virginia

Officials with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries have confirmed that a second body was located after a boat capsized at a private pond in Pittsylvania County.

Crews made the discovery around 4:40 p.m. Monday, hours after they located the first body.

Officials said the two men were fishing when an accident happened, and Officer Eric Dotterer, with the VDGIF, confirmed neither man was wearing a life jacket.

A patrol boat that specializes in shallow water rescues was used at the scene, after the size and depth of the pond caused challenges for divers.

"Depth from 10 to 15 feet, with a lot of debris and vegetation around the bottom, it's caused the recovery effort to be more difficult," said Dotterer.

VDGIF said the boat, provided by Henry County, was able to find the second man about 30 minutes after it arrived on scene.

Names have not yet been released for either person, though Dotterer told the Danville Register & Bee that they were both Danville residents and that one man was in his 70s and the other was in his 50s.

The pond is about 20 feet deep and larger than an acre.

Authorities in Virginia say they've recovered the body of one man and are looking for another after a boat capsized in a pond outside Danville.

The Danville Register & Bee reports that the boat capsized in a pond on Sunday near the town of Blairs.

Eric Dotterer, a conservation police officer with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, told the newspaper that the victims were Danville residents.

One man was in his 70s and the other was in his 50s. Neither has been identified.

Dotterer added that neither man was wearing a life jacket and that none were found at the scene. State law requires life jackets on boats.

“We will not stop until we’re able to recover that individual,” Dotterer said Monday.

The pond is about 20 feet deep and larger than an acre.