2 charged for starting fire that burnt down a garage with a dog inside

Two people were recently arrested for arson in connection to a Rockingham County fire in late July.

According to Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, crews responded around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, to a garage fire in Singers Glen.

When first responders extinguished the flames and combed through the debris, they discovered that a dog trapped inside the garage had died in the fire.

The fire marshal determined the cause to be arson, and on Friday, July 26, Don Ledford Bowling, Jr., of Dayton, and Madalyn Irie Lambert, of Rockingham County, were both arrested.

Bowling and Lambert were each charged with felony counts of arson and felony counts of animal cruelty to the death of the dog.

Earlier this year, Governor Ralph Northam signed 'Tommie's Law,' which made animal cruelty a felony in Virginia.

