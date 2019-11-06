2 charged in Virginia teenager's stabbing death

Police in Virginia have arrested two people after a teenage girl was stabbed to death after a fight.

News outlets report Prince William County Police say the 17-year-old and two men were stabbed on Tuesday after what police called 'words of disrespect' were exchanged.

According to police, the two men, both age 26, were taken to a hospital, and they're expected to survive.

Authorities charged 19-year-old Jennifer Janeth Mejia-Recillas with murder and aggravated malicious wounding, and charged 20-year-old Enrique Miguel Stock with accessory after the fact, and assault and battery. Police said they fled the scene after the incident and were arrested at their home.

Stock and Mejia-Recillas are both jailed without bond, and it's not known if they have attorneys.

