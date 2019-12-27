2 charged with embezzling $50K from youth soccer club

A former youth soccer club coach in northern Virginia and his wife are accused of embezzling more than $50,000 from the club.

News outlets report 40-year-old Jeffrey J. Kern and 46-year-old Berkeley C. Kern surrendered to authorities this month.

They have since posted bail and been released from custody.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says the Kerns had access to the bank accounts for several club travel teams.

Deputies say the Kerns used some of the funds for personal use between 2015 and December 2018.

The club’s founder says Jeffery Kern left the group at the same time an oversight committee started an internal probe.