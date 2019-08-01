2 injured after car crashes into an embankment in Augusta County

Two people were hospitalized after a crash near the 2000 block of Deerfield Valley Road in Augusta County on Thursday night.

Officials said the car slid off the road, hit a tree and went into an embankment. When first responders arrrived, a child was in the middle of the road and an adult was trapped in the car.

First responders rescued the adult who was transported to UVA in critical condition. The child was taken to a nearby hospital.

Several agencies responded including Augusta County, Deerfield, Staunton, Churchville and Swoope Fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News as more information is released.