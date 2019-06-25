2 killed in head-on collision along Rt. 211 near Luray

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash along Route 211 in Page County on Monday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2020 Kia Telluride was heading west on Rt. 211 when the vehicle ran off the roadway at 4:54 p.m. just before the intersection with Bixlers Ferry Road. That's just west of Luray.

Police say the Kia ran off the left side of the road, across the median, and hit an eastbound 2005 Chevy Impala head-on. The impact of the crash sent the Kia into an eastbound 1999 GMC Envoy as well.

Police identified the driver of the Kia as Jonathan D. Kite, a 37-year-old Elkton man, who died at the scene as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Chevy was also killed at the scene of the crash. He's only been identified as an adult male until police are able to notify next of kin.

The driver of the GMC was a 27-year-old woman from Luray, and she was uninjured.

Trooper N. Wakeman is investigating the crash, and police were assisted by the Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team.

