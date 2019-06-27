2 men arrested after rape at Smith Mountain Lake Community Park

Two men have been arrested in connection to an alleged sexual assault of a female at Smith Mountain Lake Community Park.

On Tuesday, June 25, Franklin County deputies responded to the scene where a female said she had been raped at the Smith Mountain Lake Community Park at 1480 Park Way Avenue, Moneta.

She told authorities that her assailant had fled into a wooded area near the beach.

Multiple agencies arrived at the scene to search for the suspect. After further investigation by the sheriff's office, they determined two females and three males had arrived at the park together. The subjects involved were all consuming alcohol.

At some point, two of the men sexually assaulted one of the females.

Two men were arrested and are being held without bond.

Sammy Ahmed Hamadeh, 22, of Roanoke, is charged with rape.

Jorge Luis Pena, 26, of Roanoke, is charged with accessory before the fact of a felony.

Pena is being held at the Franklin County Jail and Hamadeh is currently being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

The sheriff's office believes this is an isolated incident and that there is no need for concern about the public's safety.