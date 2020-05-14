2 men arrested in sexual assault case involving young girls

Two men face charges, including one with first-degree sexual assault, after investigators say multiple young girls in West Virginia were victimized earlier this year.

Jackson County Sheriff Deputies arrest Dustin Hypes, 34, of Ripley, on first-degree sexual assault and sexual abuse charges for misconduct with multiple girls between the ages of three and 14.

Both men were arrested Wednesday. Their victims are all girls between the ages of three and 14.

"They were fair game in the eyes of these predators, and when I say predators I truly mean that," Jackson County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ross Mellinger said. "These are the reasons kids have nightmares, these are the reasons why you develop stories of monsters living under the bed."

Dustin Scott Hypes, 34, of Ripley, is charged with two counts of sexual assault in the first-degree, Jackson County court documents show.

According to those criminal complaints, the alleged abuse happened from March through April of this year. The documents also show a history of prior abuse that started as long as five years ago and also involved inappropriate sexual acts.

Another man, Robert Ellis Feltes, 36, of Ripley, faces a criminal invasion of privacy charge, which is a misdemeanor.

Investigators say they recovered 3,841 images and video files that are pornographic in nature – the majority showing young girls. They say Feltes is a neighbor of Hypes.

"It truly is a community circus for sexual misconduct given the nature of where this happened is a very, very target rich environment," Mellinger said. "A lot of different apartment units here, and with the COVID mess going on right now, there are a lot of kids out of school and a lot of kids coming and going and a lot of opportunities for predators like this."

According to the criminal complaint, some of the content was captured from a camera that appeared to be filming a shower through a vent, including images of a nude young girl who’s bathing.

Both Hypes and Feltes were arraigned late Wednesday afternoon and awaiting transport to jail.

"These girls are going to take a long time to heal, physically and emotionally, and some of them never do, unfortunately," Mellinger said. "That’s the scary nature of this is that just putting these guys in prison isn’t enough."

Investigators say more charges are possible, and there might be more victims that have not yet been identified.

