2 runaway teens from the Baltimore area found in Augusta County

UPDATE (3:16 p.m.):

Shortly after sending out an alert about two runaway juveniles, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office provided an update, saying that 16-year-old James M. Welcher and 17-year-old Samantha J. Moran were found in the Craigsville area.

__________

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public to find two runaway teenagers from Maryland that they say are believed to be in Augusta County.

According to deputies, 16-year-old James M. Welcher and 17-year-old Samantha J. Moran were last seen in Baltimore County on April 2.

Welcher has ties to Augusta County, and on May 5, the sheriff's office received a report that the two teens were in the area.

Welcher is described as a white boy standing 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Moran is described as a white girl standing 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.