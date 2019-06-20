2 sentenced for spotlighting deer in Pendleton County

Two people in Pendleton County were sentenced to around half a year in jail after being caught spotlighting antlered deer.

According to a release from the West Virginia Natural Resources Police, a sergeant was patrolling in the Circleville area of Pendleton County in the early hours of November 30, 2018, when he caught a suspect spotlighting deer.

Police say the suspect also had methamphetamine in possession.

As the responding officer, Sgt Kuykendall, investigated further, he obtained a search warrant for a second suspect's property, where Natural Resources officers, the West Virginia State Police, and the Pendleton County Sheriff's Office found a number of pieces of evidences that confirmed illegal spotlighting involved in the killing of eight antlered deer.

Both of the suspects, who have not been identified, pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 160 days in jail, as well as $10,703.75 in fines, court costs, replacement fees, and trophy fees.

WHSV is reaching out for more information about the case.