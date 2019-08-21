2 seriously injured after head-on crash on Rt. 55 in Shenandoah County

Police are investigating a head-on crash that left two people seriously injured in Shenandoah County on Tuesday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers were called to a crash along Route 55 at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 20.

Police say a 1998 Dodge Dakota was heading east on Rt. 55 when, about half a mile east of Rt. 623 (Back Road), the driver lost control, crossed the center line, and hit a westbound 2002 Chevy Tahoe head-on.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as 35-year-old Joshua C. Haggerty, of Upshur, West Virginia, was not wearing a seat belt and was seriously injured. He was taken to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the Chevy, identified as a 48-year-old Strasburg woman, was wearing a seat belt. Police say she was seriously injured and was airlifted to INOVA Fairfax Hospital.

Haggerty is charged with reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt.

Police continue to investigate the crash.