Two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Page County on Monday.

According to Virginia State Police, a little after 11 a.m., two vehicles collided head-on on Rt. 698 (Ida Road), just about 100 feet south of Rt. 629 (Hollow Run Rn.) in the Marksville area.

Police say two occupants were seriously injured and three others had minor injuries.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.